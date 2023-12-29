2023 Wrap-up: 10 moments in Jamaica’s politics Loop Jamaica

As 2023 draws to a close, Loop News recaps the year in politics.

From the shock resignation of the Speaker of the House to the backlash related to the finance minister’s ‘Backra Massa’ comment and a slavery skit that went awry, which had a starring role, if not a cameo appearance by the Opposition leader, Loop News presents our ’10 moments’ in politics during the year under review.

Dalrymple-Philibert’s bombshell resignation as Speaker and MP

Thursday, September 21 served up what was easily the biggest moment in politics in 2023 – the shock resignation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert.

The embattled speaker, who had two days earlier defied calls for her resignation, bowed to the mounting pressure and tendered her resignation as Speaker and as Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern, with immediate effect.

She had been under tremendous pressure for 48 hours after a report from the Integrity Commission recommended that she be slapped with eight charges related to her statutory declarations between 2015 and 2021.

The charges relate to breaches of the Parliament (Integrity of Members) Act and the Integrity Commission Act and are connected to the purchase of a 2015 Mercedes Benz on concession, which she omitted from her statutory declarations for six years.

Dalrymple-Philibert protested her innocence on her way out, insisting that her failure to declare was a “genuine oversight”.

She pointed out that “nowhere in the entire report, has the Integrity Commission raised any question or concern about the source of funding of the vehicle, which was purchased through a loan from Sagicor Bank”.

The parliamentary Opposition, church and civil society groups had urged the speaker to step aside in the interest of accountability and transparency until the matter was dealt with in the courts. She ultimately decided to throw in the towel.

Dalrymple-Philibert was seemingly one of the most popular MPs in the country, as seen by the reaction of her constituents to her decision to walk away from the “safe” Jamaica Labour Party seat to which she was first elected in 2007.

“We are like in the deep blue sea right now. The tribe is scattered; the tribe is mourning. So we are appealing to you ‘Mama D’, if you can return to take us even to the next general elections, we will be so pleased and so happy with you. Consider us today. God bless you. We love you,” said one supporter during a demonstration days after the former Speaker called time on her political career.

Holness cited for possible conflict of interest by Integrity Commission; Gov’t senators launch broadside against Commission in response

In what could be described as a display of politics in February, all 13 Government senators called for the sacking or resignation of Executive Director of the Integrity Commission, Greg Christie, as the anti-corruption agency came under increasing pressure relative to its handling of a report on perceived actions by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (Photo: Marlon Reid)

In closing ranks behind the prime minister, the senators accused Christie of presiding over the “unjust treatment” of the tabling of the report related to some contracts back when Holness was education and youth minister.

The senators also blamed Christie for “unjust treatment” in relation to the belated publication of the connected ruling by the director of corruption prosecution, which exonerated Holness of any wrongdoing in the awarding of contracts to Westcon Construction Limited, whose principals Holness has been closely associated with.

Amid a raft of public backlash for the delay, the Commission, in a statement said: “It is worth repeating and stressing that publication of the ruling could not be done before or simultaneously with the report. It had to await the tabling of the report. That is the law as crafted by Parliament.”

In relation to its executive director, the Integrity Commission declared that he “has no control over the content of an investigation report or a ruling”.

The commission had recommended that the prime minister be referred to the director of corruption prosecution in the commission for possible further action in a case involving the award of millions of dollars in Government contracts to Westcon Construction, citing a possible conflict of interest.

In his initial response, Holness said he “strongly rejects any suggestion or insinuation of wrongdoing” and had referred the matter to his lawyers.

Two state agencies, the National Works Agency and the Social Development Commission, have also been implicated in the Integrity Commission report.

Golding, Campbell, Big Stone, and the slavery skit gone wrong

An attempt at acting by two senior members of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) to depict the economic struggles of some Jamaicans went spectacularly wrong when the skit blew up in their faces.

While Opposition Leader Mark Golding and People’s National Party General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell both had starring roles in the “slavery skit”, it was Golding who faced the brunt of the backlash on social media.

Both were accused of “mocking” the suffering that was endured by Africans during the Atlantic Slave Trade.

During the skit at the South St Andrew Constituency Conference at the Tony Spaulding Sports Complex in Arnett Gardens on September 10, Golding, the PNP president, was called on stage by Campbell to use a key to pull a huge chain from the neck of a black man who was wearing dreadlocks. Said man was later identified as Claude Sinclair, aka ‘Big Stone’.

According to Big Stone, the chain was a representation of the “bondage” he and others have been under since Andrew Holness assumed the role of prime minister in 2016.

“… What exactly happened to you, Big Stone?” asked Campbell on mic of the PNP supporter.

The man responded: “Andrew Holness have mi under bondage fi seven years, and we tiad a the Labourites!”

In his usual fiery style, Campbell began jumping around on stage while saying, “A have a feeling that Mark Golding have the key to release him out of bondage!”

Golding then walked on stage and released the chains from around Big Stone’s neck.

The ‘acting’ did not go down well, with scores of social media users expressing shock that senior officials of the PNP could embark on such a performance that had the potential to offend citizens.

“What kinda of Bakra Master thing this… This gives me a slavery vibe… What is Mark and Dayton doing? Dayton again,” wrote a man on the social media website, X, formerly Twitter.

A woman described the skit as being, “Cringe-worthy, disappointing, self-loathing, (and) racist.”

And the Minister of Culture, Olivia Grange piled on Golding, a white Jamaican, describing the slavery skit as ill-conceived. Grange accused Golding of disrespecting the ancestors of Jamaicans by his actions and demanded that he apologise.

Golding faced backlash over ‘dead voters’ comment

It was another own goal for Opposition Leader Mark Golding when, on July 23, he uttered words for which he later had to apologise, having suggested that even dead Comrades should make sure to vote in the next general election.

He was introducing Patrick Peterkin as the PNP candidate for the next general election.

The backlash was not surprising, as his comment brought back memories of the 1970s and early 1980s when voters’ lists were “dirty” and individuals were said to have, on occasion, voted in the name of dead persons.

Since bipartisan work to create the Electoral Advisory Council, now the Electoral Commission of Jamaica, in the late 1970s, the country has what is a now highly regarded electoral system which is seen as guaranteeing one man, one vote.

This was Golding’s statement which he said was misconstrued and which he withdrew and apologised for days later, as he was facing a censure motion in the House of Representatives:

“We have fi mek sure seh every Comrade who voted fi the People’s National Party in 2011 and delivered the victory, if they’re still alive, dem haffi go vote fi Comrade Patrick Peterkin when the election call — and even some who not alive, yu know, if dem can deal wid it, no problem… because as dem seh, a we name power, power party.”

The criticism he faced came hard and fast, including from the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), which accused him of promoting electoral fraud. Civil society condemned the statement as reckless.

His withdrawal of the comments came mere hours after the Member of Parliament for Western Portland, the JLP’s Daryl Vaz, moved a censure motion against Golding in the House of Representatives over his comments.

Said Golding in his apology: “On Sunday (July 23), at the constituency conference for East Rural St Andrew, I made some remarks which were really off the cuff and were a response to some banter in the crowd. The remarks were intended to be humorous, and were not intended to be taken seriously.”

Golding emphasised that he was fully committed to Jamaica having a free and fair electoral system “so that our democratic elections are conducted to the highest standard of fairness”.

Dayton Campbell hit with multiple lawsuits

The political scene heated up during the very hot month of August, when PNP General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell was hit with three lawsuits by members of the JLP.

The lawsuits stemmed from comments Campbell made at a PNP constituency meeting in the Northern Clarendon constituency in late July.

Those suing Campbell for defamation are Government Minister Daryl Vaz, West St Thomas MP James Robertson and former MP for St Ann North Eastern, Othneil Lawrence.

The law firm representing Robertson and Lawrence – Alexander Williams and Company – warned Campbell that their clients would be suing him for defamation unless he agreed to pay them millions of dollars to settle the matter.

Dr Dayton Campbell

Campbell was given two weeks to respond to the Vaz suit but just 24 hours to respond to the letters written on behalf of Robertson and Lawrence. The usually combative Campbell did not publicly comment on the matter.

Robertson and Lawrence have demanded a retraction and apology and that Campbell agree to settle in the amounts of $20 million and $15 million, respectively, to avoid a lawsuit.

Lawrence accused him of making “false, malicious, and defamatory,” statements against him; such statements are deemed to have caused “irreparable harm to our client’s character” the law firm said. Robertson has made similar claims.

Vaz, in his lawsuit against Campbell, charged that Campbell’s statements were “meant to convey or imply” that he “had engaged in criminal conduct” and had “committed an offence”.

Vaz is seeking damages for defamation; exemplary and aggravated damages; interest; an injunction barring Campbell from repeating the allegations; costs and “such further and/or other relief” the court deems just.

The lawsuit also claimed that Campbell’s request, during his address, for “a moment of silence for Dianne Smith”, was “by way of innuendo… a reference to the reckless allegation” that Vaz was involved in Smith’s murder four decades ago.

Smith, a 14-year-old Immaculate Conception High School student, was on her way to school on May 4, 1983, when she was raped, stabbed, strangled, and her body dumped in a gully.

In his statement of claim, Vaz pointed out that after two men were accused of the crime, stood trial in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston, but were acquitted; “what is believed to be a politically orchestrated rumour emerged” that he had raped and murdered Smith.

“The rumour,” Vaz said, “was based on a graffiti in a PNP stronghold”.

Nigel Clarke refuses to apologise for ‘Massa Mark’ comment many deemed racist

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke’s outburst in the House of Representatives on March 21 when he referred to Opposition Leader Mark Golding as ‘Massa Mark’, triggered a walkout by Opposition members.

It was a moment in the cut and thrust of politics that gained legs, in part because Clarke refused to apologise. In fact, he doubled down on his characterisation of Golding when he addressed the House a week later in what many thought was going to be an apology.

The clash of words that preceded the walkout came during what is usually the least contentious part of any parliamentary sitting – the closing of the Budget debate.

During the verbal exchange, a government MP also referred to Golding as a “descendant of a slave master”.

Before that, tension was rising in the House as Clarke launched a broadside against the Opposition leader who, during his Budget presentation on March 14, had dismissed the Government’s stated position of “no new taxes” as nothing more than a trick.

Clarke also declared as unfortunate, statements made by Golding on the previous weekend when he was caught on video referring to members of the governing Jamaica Labour Party as “damn fools”.

Golding’s remark was in response to some government MPs claiming that Opposition members had sought to sabotage the prime minister’s Budget presentation the previous week when the microphone system malfunctioned.

In a more than 15-minute long speech in the House on March 28, Clarke said there was nothing to apologise for, notwithstanding that many Jamaicans consider the term ‘Massa’ to have racist connotations. According to Clarke, this was no longer the case in its modern usage.

But he also admitted that he deliberately went after Golding because the Opposition leader had referred to JLP supporters as “damn fools”, a comment for which Golding apologised.

The finance minister insisted that ‘Massa’ and ‘Bacra Massa’, as used in today’s language, speak to situations of power rather than anything to do with race, as in the past. Yet, he acknowledged that there was a time when the word was used in a racist context.

He said, “To apologise…would be to legitimise what simply is not true. The truth is that ‘Massa’, in its modern usage, is applied non-racially. Massa Mark, as I used it, was not about race…it was not about colour.”

The ‘illicit six’ is the new catchphrase in politics

Jamaicans have for more than five months been speculating about which six parliamentarians have illicitly enriched themselves as stated by the Integrity Commission (IC) in a report made public on July 11.

Twenty-eight public officials are also being investigated for the offence.

According to the Integrity Commission’s Annual Report for the 2022/23 reporting period, which was tabled in the House of Representatives, the unnamed six have breached Sections 14 (5) (a) of the Corruption Prevention Act.

According to the provision, illicit enrichment happens when a public servant owns assets disproportionate to his lawful earnings; and upon being requested by the commission or any person duly authorised to investigate an allegation of corruption against him, to explain how he came by such assets, he fails to do so; or gives an explanation which is not considered to be satisfactory.

In such a scenario, an individual shall be liable to prosecution for the offence of illicit enrichment.

According to the law, it shall be a defence to a person charged with an offence of illicit enrichment to show the court that he came by the assets by lawful means.

The so-called gag clause in the Integrity Commission Act prevents the commission from naming anyone who is the subject of an investigation until the probe is completed and the report tabled in Parliament.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has since said none of his 21 parliamentarians—13 other MPs apart from him, and eight senators—have been contacted by the IC regarding an investigation into illicit enrichment.

Holness has also said he does not know who the six are. Essentially, both the governing JLP and Opposition PNP have claimed that they are unaware of any of their members being under probe.

As the year draws to a close, the country is nowhere closer to knowing who the six parliamentarians are despite calls from civil society groups and individuals for them to be publicly named.

In December, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck sought to put the proverbial ball back in the court of the Integrity Commission. At a meeting of the Integrity Commission Oversight Committee, he insisted that the Commission wraps up its investigation into six parliamentarians, as well as the 28 public officials. He said thereafter a report should be submitted to Parliament without further delay.

Pointing to a pattern of the Integrity Commission completing investigations long after they commence, Chuck argued that it should not take the commission a year to investigate and clear up the matter of illicit enrichment allegations.

“I would hate to think that in the next annual report we’re going to hear from the commission that, in fact, the six have not been cleared up. If they have not been cleared up, investigate them and report to Parliament as quickly as possible,” he said.

The justice minister also noted that the six parliamentarians under the enrichment probe continue to remain a mystery.

Chinks, fleas and flies not invited on my tour, says Warmington

In true Everald Warmington style, the politician had his moment on May 3 when he was most impolite.

Warmington, the minister in charge of works, took offence to a member of the Opposition joining him on a tour of the Portland Eastern constituency to such an extent that he referred to some of the most stomach-turning insects in referring to him.

He told People’s National Party (PNP) councillor/caretaker for the Fellowship division, Colin Bell, that only ‘chinks’ (bed bugs), dog fleas and flies go where they are not invited.

“Don’t come on my tour. I don’t need you here. I am here with the Member of Parliament [Ann-Marie Vaz], that’s enough. Who invited you?” said Warmington, as he directed his apparent disgust at Bell.

Everald Warmington (File photo)

He was touring the eastern section of the parish in his capacity as Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

He was adamant that there was a clear line of engagement between local representatives and those at the level of Member of Parliament.

“I don’t tour with councillors and caretakers, regardless of party… I tour with the members of parliament, if you need information, ask her,” he said.

Bell refused to back down, stating that he was joining a Government of Jamaica tour as a citizen of the country.

“I am a citizen of Jamaica and I want to know what is happening, I have interest in this area,” he said.

Not amused, Warmington shot back with, “Keep your interest at your yard, I am here touring with the Member of Parliament.”

Venesha Phillips is officially a ‘Labourite’

Councillor for the Papine Division, VeneshaPhillips, was one of several local representatives who won on a PNP ticket to officially cross over to the governing JLP during 2023.

In her case, Phillips, who has a combative relationship with the PNP, had resigned from the Opposition party back in 2020.

St Andrew East Rural Member of Parliament Juliet Holness moves to embrace Venesha Phillips as she joined the Jamaica Labour Party as a member. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

She crossed over to the JLP on November 26 at the party’s annual conference at the National Arena to sustained applause. She was warmly embraced on the platform by JLP stalwarts.

Prior to this, she had experienced long-standing disagreements with the PNP, in particular PNP President Mark Golding, and frequently expressed her criticisms of the party on social media.

“The PNP of the old days does not exist today, and there’s no sign of it returning… I want to now be a part of that prosperous and progressive team,” said Phillips.

Councillors Ian Myles and Garfield James from Westmoreland also crossed the floor.

Vulgar politics in the form of a beauty contest on a political stage

Political campaigning heated up as the year drew to a close and this was expected since the long-delayed Local Government Elections must be held by latest February 28, 2024.

What was not expected was a display by two former Jamaica Labour Party-aligned mayors, Charles Sinclair and Homer Davis, in a seemingly body-shaming swipe at the PNP’s standard-bearer for South St James, Nekeisha Burchell.

The incident in October unfolded at a JLP meeting in the constituency, which is now represented by Davis in the Parliament.

Burchell, a communications strategist by profession, is seeking to defeat Davis, who, at the same meeting, made it clear that the campaign that is on is not a “beauty contest”.

Sinclair, in his address to jubilant Labourites, urged them to stick with Davis whenever the next national polls are called.

“… And you have a lady running up and down all over the place, and is only three Bs I hear them talking about in respect to the lady,” he said.

“One B is that she name Burchell, and that is the good B.

“But the other two Bs – and I see them advertise it on their own platform – is round a back, and the one round a front, and all a that is a false B,” said Sinclair, in obviously suggestive comments about the PNP candidate.

He told JLP supporters that they had the “real deal” in Davis, and they should stick with him to ensure they have a better constituency.

For his part, Davis declared that if he wished to engage in a beauty contest, he had his wife to engage in that regard.

He then urged his wife from her seat and took her to centre stage to the cheering of Labourites, both on the stage and in the crowd.

“I have one of the most beautiful women,” said Davis.

“And everything is natural!” he jived.

“Everything is natural…,” Davis repeated while twirling his wife for the audience to see.

When the vuvuzelas and shouts died down, Davis declared, “… Whomever is here (to compete with me) who’s on a beauty contest, we nuh inna dat…!”

Burchell, a deputy general secretary for the PNP, is seeking to return South St James to the folds of the PNP.

In her response, she labelled the behaviour of the ex-mayors concerning her personal appearance as sexist and deeply disrespectful. She also said an apology from Sinclair and Davis would ring hollow.