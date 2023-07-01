206 fatal crash victims as at June 30 says RSU Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The number of fatal road traffic victims in Jamaica since the start of the year now stands at 206 after six more people died in road crashes during the one-week period ending Friday, June 30.

The latest victims – all males- include two motorcyclists, two pedestrians, the driver of a private motor car and the driver of a commercial motor vehicle.

According to the Road Safety Unit (RSU), 206 fatalities have resulted from 188 fatal crashes.

Despite crossing the 200-mark in the first six months of the year, the Unit is reporting that fatal crashes have decreased by a significant 13 per cent while fatalities have decreased by 16 per cent this year when, compared with the similar period in 2023.

The RSU is also reporting the following:

Pedestrians account for 23 per cent of the road users killed as of June 30, 2023; motorcyclists account for 31 per cent; private motor vehicle drivers account 15 per cent; and private motor vehicle passengers account for seven per cent.

The category of road users deemed most vulnerable (pedestrians, pedalcyclists motorcyclists and pillion riders account for 65 per cent combined of all the road users killed as of June 30 this year.

Additionally, the trend of Jamaican males being particularly vulnerable on the nation’s roads continues. As of June 30, males and females account for 91 per cent and nine per cent respectively of the road fatalities as of June 30, 2023.

