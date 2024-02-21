$20m support for fishers who were affected by sea-waves on February 6 Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
$20m support for fishers who were affected by sea-waves on February 6 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Eiffel Tower closed by striking workers ahead of the Paris Olympics

German woman reported missing, last seen in St Ann

Dani Alves found guilty of rape, sentenced to 4/12 years in prison

17-year-old boy shot dead in St Ann

$20m support for fishers who were affected by sea-waves on February 6

Edwin Allen and St Jago reign at Central Champs

Linstead cabbie charged with almost ‘every sexual offence in the book’

Porto beat Arsenal 1-0 with stoppage-time goal by Galeno in CL

Liverpool beat Luton 4-1 to move four points clear in Premier League

Jamaica’s economy grew by 1.9% in Q4 of 2023

Thursday Feb 22

7°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

11 hrs ago

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green (right foreground), tours the showgrounds during the 67th staging of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show in Trelawny on Ash Wednesday. Photo: JIS)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has announced a $20 million relief fund to support fisher folk who were impacted by high-rising sea waves along the island’s coasts on February 6.

Portfolio Minister, Floyd Green, who expressed concern for the affected fishers, made the announcement during the 67th staging of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show in Trelawny on Ash Wednesday.

The waves, which were associated with a cold front weather system, damaged fish pots, boats and business establishments.

“As such, we have identified about $20 million that we’re going to be using to provide some support to our fishers to help them to get back their pots, help them to repair their boats, and to get [them] back out there so that they can continue to do what they love, which is to feed our nation,” said Green.

He also advised that the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) has been tasked with assessing the damage and losses that were sustained by fisher folk.

Initial reports indicate that more than 200 fishers were directly impacted, rendering them unable to go out to sea, while losing some 1,000 pots.

“(So far, we have already gotten information from about 45 fishers who were directly impacted,” stated Green.

He gave the ministry’s undertaking to provide them with assistance, noting that the swift response to the crisis is indicative of the Government’s dedication to the welfare of fisher folk, and its commitment to ensuring that their livelihoods are safeguarded.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Allyson Felix and hubby visit Jamaica for ‘babymoon’

Sport

Eiffel Tower closed by striking workers ahead of the Paris Olympics

Jamaica News

German woman reported missing, last seen in St Ann

More From

Jamaica News

Homecoming, birthday celebration for burn victim who almost died

Cops release photo of suspect now that he’s an adult

See also

Jamaica News

Burn victim’s ex-boyfriend held after months on the run

Burn victim Alecia King’s ex-boyfriend, the man wanted in connection with the early-morning attack that left her battling for her life, has been arrested.
King, who recently turned 18 years old and

Jamaica News

17-year-old boy shot dead in St Ann

Police investigators are probing the shooting death of a teenager in Seville Heights, St Ann on Tuesday night.
The deceased is 17-year-old Deshawn Gordon, popularly known as ‘Shawn D’, of Seville H

Jamaica News

Modern medical towers for UHWI

Work is slated to begin soon on Phase One of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) Redevelopment Project.
This will include the realignment of the Ring Road, which is a key infrastructu

Jamaica News

‘Train line’ of developments coming for Portland, says PM

‘Whole heap a things a gwaan’: New houses, town centre, BPO facility, and bypass planned for parish

Jamaica News

Mark Gibbs: Independent candidate with 4-point, 1-page manifesto

Local Gov’t Election

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols