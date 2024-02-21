$20m support for fishers who were affected by sea-waves on February 6 Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has announced a $20 million relief fund to support fisher folk who were impacted by high-rising sea waves along the island’s coasts on February 6.

Portfolio Minister, Floyd Green, who expressed concern for the affected fishers, made the announcement during the 67th staging of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show in Trelawny on Ash Wednesday.

The waves, which were associated with a cold front weather system, damaged fish pots, boats and business establishments.

“As such, we have identified about $20 million that we’re going to be using to provide some support to our fishers to help them to get back their pots, help them to repair their boats, and to get [them] back out there so that they can continue to do what they love, which is to feed our nation,” said Green.

He also advised that the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) has been tasked with assessing the damage and losses that were sustained by fisher folk.

Initial reports indicate that more than 200 fishers were directly impacted, rendering them unable to go out to sea, while losing some 1,000 pots.

“(So far, we have already gotten information from about 45 fishers who were directly impacted,” stated Green.

He gave the ministry’s undertaking to provide them with assistance, noting that the swift response to the crisis is indicative of the Government’s dedication to the welfare of fisher folk, and its commitment to ensuring that their livelihoods are safeguarded.