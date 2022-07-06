21.6 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 68 new cases, 2 deaths recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate increased to 21.6 per cent amid 68 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24-hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred in January were also recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,147.

An 84-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman, both from St Catherine, are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 75 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 91,359.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 143,476.

Notably, the 21.6 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 44 are females and 24 are males, with ages ranging from seven days to 89 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (25), St Catherine (19), St James (seven), Portland (six), Westmoreland (five), St Ann (two), St Thomas (two), and Trelawny (two).

There are 19 moderately ill patients, eight severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 1,289 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 96 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.