21.9% COVID-positivity rate; 207 new cases, one death recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate decreased to 21.9 per cent amid 207 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24 hour period up to Sunday afternoon.

A COVID-19 death that occurred in May 2021 was also recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,084.

An 82-year-old woman from St Catherine is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

There were 131 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 88,864.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 140,670.

Notably, the 21.9 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 132 are females and 76 are males, with ages ranging from four months to 92 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (56), St Catherine (54), St Thomas (17), St Ann (17), St James (15), Portland (10), Manchester (eight), Westmoreland (seven), Trelawny (six), Clarendon (five), Hanover (four), St Elizabeth (four), and St Mary (four).

There are 45 moderately ill patients, eight severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 2,783 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 134 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.