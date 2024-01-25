21 Savage and Girlfriend Latto Gets Matching Tattoos Of Their Names

It seems that Atlanta rapper Latto is not the only one deeply in love that she’s tatted her man’s name behind her ear. Her rumored boyfriend 21 Savage also has a matching tattoo with her name.

The “Knife Talk” rapper’s tattoo was inadvertently shared on social media on Thursday after his stylist posted a close-up of his latest braid cane row hairstyle. 21 Savage hair was neatly parted and styled from front to back, and his head was slightly bent to capture the beautiful style.

However, fans slowed down the video and posted a screenshot of what appears to be a tattoo similar to that of Latto. The tattoo is also in red ink and seems to be her government name, Alyssa.

It’s the same kind of tattoo that Latto has, which was leaked last year. The “Big Energy” rapper had also posted a video of her at the salon getting a fresh do. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the tattoo spelled out 21 Savage’s first name – Sheyaa.

The two are rumored to have been dating for almost three years now, but their relationship has been kept under wraps with nary a peep of their private moments. Latto has unilaterally shared certain aspects of her life, including her birthday gifts and lavish material possessions with which her boyfriend has showered her. However, she nor 21 Savage has confirmed or denied the relationship.

In the meantime, there are rumors that the rapper might be married to another woman to assist his immigration woes. That has not been confirmed, and the supposed wife, if she exists, has also not said anything.

As for the rapper’s immigration problems, he is no longer facing deportation to his birth country, England, as he was granted his green card late last year, marking the first time he has left the United States since arriving.

The rapper has so far visited Jamaica and the UK, with his team hinting that he is going on tour in 2024.