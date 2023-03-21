21-y-o booked for US$57,000 break-in, larceny from artiste in Portmore Loop Jamaica

Twenty-one-year-old Kemar Jones of Eleven Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew, has been charged with housebreaking and larceny following an incident in Crest View Circle, Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday, March 11.

The break-in was at a premises that was being occupied by a prominent dancehall artiste.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 10:15 am on that date, Jones allegedly entered the premises and stole over US$57,000 in cash and valuables before escaping through the front door of the house.

A report was made to the police, and an investigation was started.

On Thursday, March 16, the now accused man was arrested in downtown Kingston after being identified by the complainant.

Some of the stolen items were recovered, and Jones was subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

A court date is being finalised for him.