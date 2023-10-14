21-y-o held in St Andrew, charged for deadly gun attack on fisherman Loop Jamaica

Twenty-one-year-old Omar Richardson otherwise called ‘AJ age’, a labourer of D’Agular Road, Rockfort, Kingston 2 was charged with murder following a reported gun attack on a fisherman in Rockfort.

Police report that the deadly attack took place on September 9 and after several weeks of search the accused man was held on Friday, October 13 during a raid in St Andrew, the police said in a release.

Richardson has been charged with being in possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Kalifah Reddicks otherwise called ‘Worla’, a fisherman of Commission Road Rockfort, Kingston 2.

Reports are that at about 8:50 pm, Reddicks was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon by Richardson and other gunmen, who opened fire hitting him several times.

Richardson and the other gunmen then chased Riddicks while they shot him repeatedly before he collapsed.

The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation into the matter, Richardson was arrested. He was charged on Friday, October 13 after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised and his accomplices are currently being sought by the police.