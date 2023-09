Twenty-one-year-old Maleeka Morgan of Penwood Road, St Andrew has been charged in relation to the death of 26-year-old Jason Bennett on Psalms Avenue in St Andrew on August 24.

Reports are that about 7:45 pm, Morgan and Bennett had a dispute, during which a knife was used to stab Bennett.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Morgan was subsequently arrested and later charged with murder.

His court date is being finalised.