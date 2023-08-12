210 trained in problem management for communities Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
210 trained in problem management for communities Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

3 more firearms found in two separate weekend operations

Legal woes mount for PNP’s Campbell as more lawsuits surface

Farmer charged after reportedly attacking man with machete

AR-15 rifle seized in Westmoreland surge operation

210 trained in problem management for communities

PSG sign Demb?l? from Barca amid uncertainty over Mbappe and Neymar

New over-rate rules for CPL and WCPL

Arsenal open EPL season with win; Brighton rout newcomer Luton

Scorching heat triggers food storage warning from SRC in Jamaica

Women’s World Cup: England beat Colombia to advance to semifinals

Saturday Aug 12

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

Ian Stein (second left), PAHO/WHO Representative to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, makes the official handover to Dr Karen Webster-Kerr, Chief Medical Officer (Acting). Sharing in the moment are Dr Patrice Lawrence-Williams (left), NCDs and Mental Health Advisor with PAHO; and Dr Naydene Williams, Director of Health Services Planning and Integration with the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica now has the benefit of its first batch of Problem Management Plus (PM+) graduates, as the Ministry of Health & Wellness moves to bolster community-based mental wellness interventions islandwide.

The 210 volunteers, who are from community- and faith-based organisations, graduated from the programme as PM+ providers (162) and supervisors (48) on Thursday, August 10, in a ceremony held at The Summit in New Kingston.

Guest speaker at the ceremony, Senator Dr Saphire Longmore, a psychiatrist and supporter of the Ministry’s national mental wellness response programme, commended the graduates for their volunteerism.

“I want to not just congratulate you but also thank you for taking up this very significant mantle and for your commitment. You are taking part in an initiative that we are very hopeful for… We are about the preventative approach and early intervention to enhance mental wellness,” Longmore said.

PM+, which was developed and is supported by the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO), is designed to bring mental health support services to communities, meeting people where they are, while providing them with the space and the tools to overcome adversity that can impact their mental wellness.

Thursday’s graduation ceremony also saw PAHO donating 40 tablets to the programme. Valued at some J$4.2 million, the tablets are to support data collection, monitoring and evaluation as the programme is rolled out in communities.

“We are at long last paying attention to an issue that we in public health have known has been a critical issue for years and years… It brings me great encouragement to have so many people committed to this really important public health topic,” noted Mr Ian Stein, PAHO/WHO Representative to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Related Articles

Business

August 30, 2022 08:48 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

3 more firearms found in two separate weekend operations

Jamaica News

Legal woes mount for PNP’s Campbell as more lawsuits surface

Entertainment

Medical doctor, recording artiste Auraiya healing the world with music

More From

Budapest Quest

Ashanti Moore replaces Fraser-Pryce in 200m for World Championships

In a separate development, the final entry lists include Rusheen McDonald as a member of the 400m team

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: 10 times Jamaicans wowed at World Champs

See also

Jamaica’s track and field athletes have for decades been ranked among the best in the world.
With a population of fewer than three million people, Jamaica has, over the past two decades, chalked up

Jamaica News

Woman in custody in relation to 8-y-o Danielle Rowe’s murder

Two months after the abduction and murder of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe, the police are reporting that a person of interest is now in custody.
The individual, a woman, was taken into custody on F

Sport

Donaldson ‘proud’ of Reggae Girlz after World Cup exit

Following the seventh match in the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup, Jamaica’s head coach Lorne Donaldson shared his thoughts after his team suffered a 1-0 loss to Colombia.
Both teams were ai

Jamaica News

Determined 69-y-o wins Hyundai SUV in Digicel’s summer promotion

Battling the odds, Newton Edwards, a persistent 69-year-old entrepreneur, fought through months of car troubles that almost cost him his job.
Undeterred by the challenges, Edwards, a hotel maintena

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Loop News will be trackside at World Champs ’23

With seven days to go to the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Loop News kicks off its coverage, “Budapest Quest”, as our team heads to Europe to bring you the latest action on

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols