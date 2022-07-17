22.5% COVID-positivity rate; 150 new cases, one death recorded | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 150 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Saturday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate of 22.5 per cent for the one-day period.

A COVID-19 death that occurred in November 2021 was also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,171.

A 73-year-old man from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

There were 96 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 92,326.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 144,767.

Notably, the 22.5 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 76 are females and 74 are males, with ages ranging from two to 93 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (44), St Catherine (38), St James (18), Clarendon (11), St Mary (10), St Thomas (seven), Trelawny (five), Portland (five), Westmoreland (four), St Elizabeth (four), St Ann (two), Hanover (one), and Manchester (one).

There are 22 moderately ill patients, six severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 1,255 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 88 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.