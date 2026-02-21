22 y/o Clarendon man killed in Portland crash





Police have identified the 22-year-old man who died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash along the Hope Bay Main Road in Portland this morning.

Dead is D’Angelo Dixon of Fairburn, James Hill, Clarendon.

Reports from the Port Antonio Police indicate that at about 1:30 a.m., Dixon was travelling as a passenger in an Isuzu Elf motor truck when it collided with a parked Sino truck.

He was transported to hospital by residents, where he was pronounced dead.

The police are probing the incident.