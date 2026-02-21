Health Minister urges manufacturers to reformulate non-alcoholic sweetened beverages following reported objection to taxing the product GG Sir Patrick Allen delivering Throne Speech 100 bed medical dome to be set up at Cornwall Regional Hospital to ease challenges face by medical staff and patients Seiveright commends CLA for improving operational efficiency and accelerating turnaround times for licences Golding disappointed with government's decision to continue annual $11.4B transfer from NHT to central government JFJ calls on parliamentary committee reviewing Domestic Violence Legislation to quickly complete the process
22 y/o Clarendon man killed in Portland crash

21 February 2026
Police have identified the 22-year-old man who died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash along the Hope Bay Main Road in Portland this morning.

Dead is D’Angelo Dixon of Fairburn, James Hill, Clarendon.

Reports from the Port Antonio Police indicate that at about 1:30 a.m., Dixon was travelling as a passenger in an Isuzu Elf motor truck when it collided with a parked Sino truck.

He was transported to hospital by residents, where he was pronounced dead.

The police are probing the incident.

