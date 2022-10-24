22-y-o man accused of shooting mother and child in St Catherine held Loop Jamaica

Twenty-two-year-old Tray Lawes of Pittsburgh Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine has been charged with murder, wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition in connection with an incident in Homestead, St Catherine on Friday, October 14.

Reports are that at about 7:45 pm, 24-year-old Alicia Allwood, otherwise called ‘Poochie’, of Mansfield Avenue in Spanish Town, St. Catherine and her daughter returned home from a wake in the community.

Upon their arrival, they were allegedly pounced upon by the accused, who opened gunfire at them. They both ran, however, the accused reportedly chased them and continued firing shots at them.

Allwood fell to the ground and later succumbed to her injuries. Her daughter was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Lawes was subsequently arrested by the police and later charged. His court date is being finalized.