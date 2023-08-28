22-y-o man missing Tristen Ogeale from Guy’s Hill Loop Jamaica

22-y-o man missing Tristen Ogeale from Guy’s Hill Loop Jamaica
Twenty-two-year-old Tristen Ogeale of Guy’s Hill, St. Catherine has been missing from home since Thursday, August 17.

He is of dark-brown complexion, slim build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Ogeale left home at about 8:00 am, wearing a grey pullover, blue jeans pants, and a pair of brown Clark’s shoes. All attempts to contact him have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tristen Ogeale is asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

