227 new COVID cases, two deaths, 18.7% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 227 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Saturday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate of 18.7 per cent for the one-day period.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from March to May 2021, were also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,977.

A 38-year-old woman and an 87-year-old woman, both from St Catherine, are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health authorities.

There were 121 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 84,397.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 131,161.

Notably, the 18.7 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 137 are females, 88 are males, while the sex of two individuals are under investigation. The ages of all COVID-positive persons range from 15 days to 98 years.

The case count was made up of St James (75), Kingston and St Andrew (60), St Ann (20), St Catherine (19), Westmoreland (19), Manchester (10), Hanover (eight), St Mary (five), Clarendon (three), St Thomas (three), Portland (two), St Elizabeth (two), and Trelawny (one).

There are 12 moderately ill patients and two critically ill patients among 1,298 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 52 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.