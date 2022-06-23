23.1% COVID-positivity rate, 138 new cases, one death recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate increased to 23.1 per cent amid 138 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24-hour period up to Wednesday afternoon.

A COVID-19 death that occurred in September 2021, was also recorded on Wednesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,107.

An 81-year-old man from Portland is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

There were 122 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 90,302.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 142,011.

Notably, the 23.1 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 91 are females and 47 are males, with ages ranging from one to 92 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (48), St Catherine (36), Westmoreland (14), Portland (10), St James (eight), Clarendon (six), St Ann (five), St Elizabeth (five), St Thomas (two), St Mary (two), Manchester (one), and Trelawny (one).

There are 28 moderately ill patients, 11 severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 1,728 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 115 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.