23.7% COVID-positivity rate; 183 new cases, 2 deaths recorded Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 183 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Friday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate of 23.7 per cent for the one-day period.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred in August were also recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,221.

Two Kingston and St Andrew men, aged 71 and 88, are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of two COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials.

There were 90 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 94,999.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 147,908.

Notably, the 23.7 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 113 are females and 70 are males, with ages ranging from one month to 98 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (58), St Catherine (43), Clarendon (16), St James (13), St Elizabeth (10), St Ann (nine), Manchester (seven), St Mary (seven), St Thomas (seven), Westmoreland (five), Portland (four), Trelawny (three), and Hanover (one).

There are 20 moderately ill patients, six severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 1,314 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 126 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.