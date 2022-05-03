23.8% COVID-positivity rate; 89 new cases, two deaths | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 89 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate for the one-day period of 23.8 per cent.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred in February were also recorded on Monday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,969.

A 68-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew and an 89-year-old man from St Catherine are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 74 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 83,763.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 130,388.

Notably, the 23.8 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 55 are females and 34 are males, with ages ranging from one month to 91 years.

The case count was made up of St James (33), Kingston and St Andrew (14), Hanover (12), Westmoreland (11), Clarendon (eight), Trelawny (three), St Ann (two), St Catherine (two), St Mary (two), Manchester (one), and Portland (one).

There are 10 moderately ill patients, one severely ill patient and two critically ill patients among 872 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 37 patients are now hospitalised locally.