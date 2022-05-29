23.9 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 276 new cases, 6 deaths recorded | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 276 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Saturday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate of 23.9 per cent for the one-day period.

Of the total number of cases recorded for the period, 57 were classified as being imported.

Six COVID-19 deaths that occurred from January to March, were also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,055.

A 95-year-old man from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate deaths of two COVID-19 patients have been classified as being coincidental.

There were 74 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 86,903.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 136,589.

Notably, the 23.9 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 170 are females and 106 are males, with ages ranging from one days to 90 years.

The case count was made up of St James (86), Kingston and St Andrew (62), St Ann (42), Westmoreland (19), Hanover (15), St Thomas (15), Trelawny (11), St Mary (11), St Catherine (seven), Portland (four), and Manchester (four).

There are 35 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 3,008 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 132 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.