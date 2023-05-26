23-y-o Jamaican gets 10 years in prison for role in US robbery spree Loop Jamaica

A 23-year-old Jamaican man has been sentenced to 10 years in a United States prison after he confessed to his role in a string of violent robberies of AT&T stores in Connecticut and western Massachusetts in the US.

Alex Josephs, who appeared in the US District Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Tuesday, was also ordered to pay US$298,073.86 (approximately J$45.9 million) in restitution.

The sum to be repaid reflects the losses from three of the stores he robbed with accomplices.

The Jamaican pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, on November 30, 2022.

Another Jamaican, Shaquille Raymond, was sentenced to six years imprisonment in March last year, and was ordered to pay restitution of US$298,073.86.

Both Josephs and Raymond face immigration proceedings when they are released from prison, according to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut on Tuesday.

The Jamaican men and two other conspirators – Ronaldo Smith and Deshawn Baugh – staged robberies of various cell phones stores in Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

“The perpetrators typically entered the stores shortly before closing, pointed weapons at employees and, at times, pistol-whipped, dragged and shoved employees toward the back inventory rooms,” the US Attorney’s Office stated.

The lone female conspirator – Saviana Bourne, who worked at AT&T stores – helped plan the robberies, served as a getaway driver, and coordinated the sale of the stolen merchandise.

The investigation revealed that Josephs, Raymond and Smith robbed AT&T stores in Newington and Enfield, both in Connecticut, on January 29, 2021, and February 24, 2021, respectively.

Baugh then joined the conspiracy, and together, they robbed an AT&T store in Canton on April 15, 2021, and attempted to rob stores in Torrington and Glastonbury in May 2021, but were locked out of those Connecticut stores.

The luck ran out for the five robbers when on June 6, 2021, Josephs and his associates – armed with a semi-automatic pistol, two revolvers and a semi-automatic rifle – robbed an AT&T store in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

After the robbery, they fled in a vehicle that was being driven by Bourne, who led police on a high-speed chase that ended when their vehicle collided with a Massachusetts State Police cruiser.

Josephs, Raymond, Smith, Baugh and Bourne were arrested, and a search of the vehicle revealed more than US$150,000 in stolen merchandise, as well as the firearms used during the robbery.

All five individuals, including the Jamaicans, subsequently pleaded guilty to the charges that were laid against them.

Baugh was sentenced to 108 months or just over nine years in prison on March 1, 2023.

He was also ordered to pay restitution of $124,842.45, which reflected the loss from the Canton robbery.

Bourne was sentenced to 78 months or more than six years in prison, and was ordered to pay restitution of US$298,073.86.

Smith is yet to be sentenced, the US Attorney’s Office said.