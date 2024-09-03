23-y-o man charged with rape after reported attack on female passenger

A 23-year-old man has been charged with rape following an incident in the Angels, Spanish Town, in the parish on Friday, August 9.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 11:00 pm., the man Orlando Dennis otherwise called ‘ Lando’ a painter of Shenton, Bog Walk, St Catherine was reportedly assisting the woman home when he stopped the vehicle in Angel’s Haven and proceeded to ask for sexual favors when she refused, he held her down and proceeded to assault her.

She reported it to the police, and he was arrested on Thursday, August 15 following an interview.

A court date is being arranged for him.