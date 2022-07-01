24.1 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 108 new cases, 2 deaths recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate increased to 24.7 per cent amid 108 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24 hour period up to Thursday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to June 2022, were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,130.

A 75-year-old woman from St James and an 83-year-old man from Westmoreland are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 122 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 90,302.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 142,912.

Notably, the 24.7 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 71 are females and 37 are males, with ages ranging from two days to 85 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (57), St Catherine (17), St Ann (10), Clarendon (eight), St Elizabeth (seven), St James (three), St Mary (two), Trelawny (two), Manchester (one), and St Thomas (one).

There are 29 moderately ill patients, eight severely ill patients and seven critically ill patients among 1,643 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 106 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.