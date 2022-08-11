24.9% COVID-positivity rate; 137 new cases, 4 deaths recorded Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 137 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Wednesday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate for the one-day period of 24.9 per cent.

Four COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to August 2022 were also recorded on Wednesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,216.

A 73-year-old man from St Thomas is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate deaths of two COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials, while the death of another patient has been classified as being coincidental.

There were 92 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 94,817.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 147,567.

Notably, the 24.9 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 85 are females and 52 are males, with ages ranging from five months to 95 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (48), St Catherine (31), St James (11), Westmoreland (nine), Manchester (nine), St Ann (eight), Clarendon (seven), Trelawny (five), St Mary (four), St Elizabeth (two), Portland (two), and St Thomas (one).

There are 24 moderately ill patients, three severely ill patients and five critically ill patients among 1,235 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 116 patients are now hospitalised locally.