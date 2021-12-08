24 new COVID cases on Tuesday, four more deaths | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 24 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over 24 hours up to Tuesday afternoon in Jamaica.

This is while four COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,415.

The deceased are two males, aged 60 and 81, from St Catherine; a 73-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; and an 89-year-old male from St Ann.

There were 37 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 63,260.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 91,578.

Notably, the island recorded a 5.1 per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 15 are females and nine are males, with ages ranging from four to 92 years.

The case count was made up of St Kingston and St Andrew (10), St Mary (five), St Ann (three), Clarendon (two), Hanover (one), St James (one), St Catherine (one), and Portland (one).

There are 23 moderately ill patients, 12 severely ill patients and nine critically ill patients among 524 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 132 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.