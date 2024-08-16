24-y-o J’can tackles higher education in Europe via EU scholarship

Jamaican Janielle Hay has been selected for this year’s European Union’s Erasmus Mundus Scholarship.

The 24-year-old, who received the scholarship along with Amilcar Figueroa from Belize, will study her engineering programme at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Norway, further her studies at Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Spain, then move on to the University of Genoa in Italy, as she pursues a joint two-year Master’s programme in the fields of science, technology and engineering.

Hay started her Coastal and Marine Engineering and Management programme on August 12. Charge d’affaires of Mission of the European Union Delegation to Jamaica Piotr Byczkowski congratulated both Hay and Figueroa.

“The Erasmus Mundus scholarship is an opportunity to get an incredible experience of studying and living on the other side of the world and we hope it will contribute to the growth and development of your countries,” he said.

Byczkowski also encouraged the participants to experience the different cultures during the scholarship opportunity.

“I believe it doesn’t matter where you go in Europe, just go and explore. It will change your life,” he said. The Master’s programme is designed to foster educational enrichment and intercultural understanding. The programme covers the cost of students’ participation, travel, and living allowance.

Two Jamaicans were among high-achieving youth who earned the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship for 2023.

According to a release from the EU delegation to Jamaica, more than 30 Jamaicans have been awarded the scholarship since 2004.

The scholarship application period opens between October and January for courses starting the following academic year.

Interested? Consult the online catalogue of available Masters’ programmes to identify postgraduate opportunities of their interest among the 193 Masters available here.