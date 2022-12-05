24-y-o man arrested after cops seize gun in Kingston operation Loop Jamaica

A 24-year-old man from Kingston has found himself in trouble with the law and could be facing up to 15 years or more behind bars if authorities have their way after he was arrested and charged following a firearm seizure in Olympic Gardens on Sunday.

The accused man is Rickoy Bygrave, a resident of South Plum Lane, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that at about 10:00 am, lawmen were patrolling the Olympic Gardens community when Bygrave was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted and searched and one Tanfoglio 9mm pistol containing ten 9mm cartridges was reportedly removed from his waistband.

Bygrave was subsequently taken into custody and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being finalized.

In Late November, Prime Minister, Andrew Holness sent out a strong warning for Jamaicans who were in possession of illegal guns to use the final hours of a gun amnesty to turn in those weapons.

The amnesty began on Saturday, November 5, and is slated to end at midnight on Saturday, November 19.The PM warned that at the close of the time, members of the island’s security forces will be intensifying their efforts to rid the streets of illegal guns and go after those persons in possession of these weapons, and with the Firearms Act in place perpetrators stand to spend from 15 years to life behind bars.