24-y-o man chopped to death; farmer on run after months-long dispute Loop Jamaica

The St Mary police have launched a manhunt for a farmer who is reported to have chopped another man to death during a dispute in Windsor Castle in the parish on Thursday.

The deceased is 24-year-old Javaughn Patterson, alias ‘Jav’, of Windsor Castle in Carron Hall, St Mary.

Patterson’s reported attacker, who is said to be in his 40s, fled the scene after a months-long dispute between the two ended in tragedy.

Reports are that during an argument between the men at about 5:45 am on Thursday, a machete was used to inflict multiple chop wounds all over Patterson’s body.

Passers-by later stumbled on the body, and alerted the police.

On their arrival, law enforcers found the lifeless body lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

The body was taken to the morgue for a post-mortem examination to be done at a later date.

It is being suggested that Patterson had been accused by the suspected farmer of setting fire to his (the farmer’s) house some months ago.

Patterson, however, repeatedly denied the assertions.

The police are probing the developments.