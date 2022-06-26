24-y-o woman adopts 52 stray cats | Loop Jamaica

A cat lover turned her house into an animal shelter after adopting 52 stray felines.

Sheena Leigh Cabuyaban, 24, started picking up homeless cats while she was studying in Ilocos Norte province in the Philippines.

Her tribe of moggies grew over the years, and she took them all with her when she had her own place. To make all the felines comfortable, she had a wooden home modified into a cat cabin with the help of donors so she could house more.

Sheena said: “It really is my passion. When I was young, I told myself that as long as I have the means to help, I will take care of every stray cat in the streets.”

The cat lover said she first adopted three cats in 2009 when she was 11 years old and was so amazed by the experience that she kept bringing home more.

In 2018, when she was in college, the animal lover started an online community for cat owners where she was able to gather donations for sustaining the needs of the cats. The group became a go-to online destination for adopting, rescuing, and helping each other take care of pets and strays in the Philippines.

The youngster added that she planned to continue her advocacy to help with the stray animal problem in the country.

“I didn’t expect this to be a big deal to others. I was just doing what I love. I’m happy that others appreciate it. I will continue doing this as long as I can to help with the stray animal problem in the country,” she said.

The Philippines, as well as its neighbouring developing countries, faces a widespread stray animal problem. Studies have shown that animals in Asia are among the most abused in the world.