24-year-old carves out successful business, Kingston Woodworks Loop Jamaica

Unlike some, Onari Cowan did not develop his woodworking skill in official training or an apprenticeship.

“No one taught me woodworking. I didn’t have a mentor. It’s a skill I learnt on my own and just perfected with practice over time,” says the owner and operator of Kingston Woodworks.

The 24-year-old Jamaica College old boy intended to become a electrical engineer and so pursued a degree in the area at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

Unable to secure a job in the field, Cowan began making floating shelves and wooden pieces for the home and office.

But it was his first commissioned job, a wooden entertainment centre, which inspired Cowan to apply his skills to make a living.

Today, he offers a wide range of customized furniture and wooden pieces to individuals and corporate clients.

He also makes floating vanity for bathrooms and wooden signs.

