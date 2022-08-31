24-year-old carves out successful business, Kingston Woodworks Loop Jamaica

24-year-old carves out successful business, Kingston Woodworks
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
24-year-old carves out successful business, Kingston Woodworks

Shamille Scott

Kingston Woodworks Updated

Unlike some, Onari Cowan did not develop his woodworking skill in official training or an apprenticeship.

“No one taught me woodworking. I didn’t have a mentor. It’s a skill I learnt on my own and just perfected with practice over time,” says the owner and operator of Kingston Woodworks.

The 24-year-old Jamaica College old boy intended to become a electrical engineer and so pursued a degree in the area at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

Unable to secure a job in the field, Cowan began making floating shelves and wooden pieces for the home and office.

But it was his first commissioned job, a wooden entertainment centre, which inspired Cowan to apply his skills to make a living.

Today, he offers a wide range of customized furniture and wooden pieces to individuals and corporate clients.

He also makes floating vanity for bathrooms and wooden signs.

