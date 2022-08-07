25.3% COVID-positivity rate; 183 new cases, one death recorded Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 183 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Saturday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate of 25.3 per cent for the one-day period.

A COVID-19 death that occurred in January was also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,207.

A 78-year-old woman from St James is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

There were 108 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 94,443.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 147,189.

Notably, the 25.3 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 102 are females and 81 are males, with ages ranging from 21 days to 107 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (58), St Catherine (28), St James (23), Clarendon (13), Manchester (10), St Elizabeth (nine), St Ann (eight), Portland (six), St Mary (five), Westmoreland (five), Trelawny (four), Hanover (two), and St Thomas (two).

There are 34 moderately ill patients, eight severely ill patients and five critically ill patients among 1,228 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 118 COVID-19 atients are now hospitalised locally