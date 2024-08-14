$25-m reward for information relative to Clarendon mass shooting

The Government has announced a $25 million reward fund primarily for the provision of information leading to the arrests of the suspects in Sunday’s mass shooting incident in Cherry Tree Lane in Clarendon.

Details of the cash incentives were revealed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness at a media briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Wednesday.

Dubbed the ‘$25 million anti-gang incentive’, Holness said the funds are also geared towards strengthening and supporting anti-gang initiatives across the country, including the facilitation of credible information on gangsters.

There are currently 185 active criminal gangs operating in Jamaica, according to Holness.

“We will provide $6 million for credible information and intelligence leading to the arrest and charge of any suspect involved in the (mass) killing (in Clarendon), particularly those who were involved in pulling the trigger,” Holness stated.

Of that figure, a maximum of $1 million is to be provided per arrested person.

Holness said $5 million is being allocated for information aiding in the probe, as well as the arrest and charge of facilitators of the Clarendon mass shooting.

“Up to a maximum of $1.5 million per person (arrested will be provided),” he informed.

The facilitators refer to those individuals who provided the weapons or gave access to the weapons and ammunition that were used in the murders, provided access to the motor vehicle that was used to transport the gunmen, or made cell phone calls to arrange the killings.

Thirdly, a reward of $4 million is to be given for the provision of information leading to the recovery of the firearms and ammunition that were used to commit the offence on Sunday night.

A further $5 million has been set aside for the supply of information and intelligence resulting in the securing of any form of evidence against the gangs responsible for the murders and shootings.

Lastly, a fund of $5 million is being allocated for information on the arrest and charge of those individuals harbouring the gangsters and their associates who were involved in Sunday’s incident.

“So, this is a $25 million fund that is aimed at increasing the pace at which information is flowing in for the investigation,” Holness declared, adding that the fund will be under the administration of the Ministry of National Security.

Persons can submit the relevant information at Crime Stop – 311; the police emergency number – 119; the NIB tip-line at 811, the MOCA tip-line at 888-MOCATIP (6622-847); or the JDF tip-line at 837-8888.