25 years of Eye Q Optical!

With three thriving locations in Jamaica, two in Kingston (Manor Park and St Lucia Avenue) and the newest branch in Drax Hall, St Ann, Eye Q Optical has expanded its reach to serve more communities across the island.

Patients can expect comprehensive eye exams tailored to their specific needs, along with expert guidance in selecting the perfect eyewear from a vast array of trendy frames and sun wear.

The company’s growth is a testament to its unwavering commitment to providing accessible, high-quality eye care to all Jamaicans.

‘Celebrating 25 years with Eye Q Optical is more than a milestone; it’s a testament to the power of passion, innovation, and community. From our humble beginnings, driven by a love for Jamaica and a commitment to providing exceptional eye care, we have grown into a trusted name in the optical industry. This journey has been about more than just offering cutting-edge technology and trendy eyewear; it’s been about building relationships and making a meaningful impact in the lives of our patients. I am deeply grateful for the support of the Jamaican community and look forward to continuing this journey together, ensuring that everyone has access to the highest quality optical care,’ shared Dr Wohl.

Dr Aron Wohl, CEO and lead optometrist and a team of dedicated professionals who are passionate about providing individualized care, celebrating 25 years of excellence. (Photos: Contributed)

Wohl’s blend of passion, innovation, and commitment to excellence epitomises the values that have driven Eye Q Optical’s success for the past 25 years.

As part of its mission to make quality eye care more accessible, Eye Q Optical has made significant contributions through its initiatives.

Over the years, the company’s Mission Vision campaign has played a pivotal role in reaching underserved communities.

Eye Q Optical has conducted thorough eye screenings for thousands of children in inner-city schools, addressing vision issues early on and ensuring these children receive the essential care and eyewear their eyes need.

This outreach effort underscores Eye Q Optical’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Jamaicans by promoting eye health across the island.

Adding to a list of accolades, Eye Q Optical was also recently honoured with the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Best of Chamber Medium Enterprise Award in June.

The award indicates Eye Q Optical’s excellence in corporate leadership, product and service quality, human resource development, marketing innovation, corporate citizenship, and sustained growth.

Winning this award highlights the company’s outstanding performance and best practices in the medium enterprise category, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the optical industry.

Elsa Figueroa-Newland has been with Eye Q Optical since day one and has filled a variety of roles. When she retired a few years ago she was the Manor Park branch manager.

However, she returned shortly after to work part time in the capacity of a Senior Frame Stylist.

Sharing her journey at Eye Q Optical, Elsa notes, ‘I started in 1999 when the company opened in the New Kingston area.

I started out not knowing anything at all about optics and I had to learn the whole process, which Dr Wohl was always available to take us through. I also had the opportunity to do an optical training course courtesy of Eye Q Optical.’

Speaking on why she has continued to work with the company, she shared, ‘I love to assist customers, and felt and still feel so fulfilled when they come in and leave satisfied. I am proud to be part of the team that is responsible for positioning eyewear and eyecare where it is today for our Jamaican citizens. We really provide a service that allows our customers to not only get high quality care, but also to embrace their personal style and build their confidence. And that is the Eye Q difference.’

Known for its commitment to outstanding optical services delivered in a warm, professional environment, Eye Q Optical is among the top choice for those seeking expert care and fashionable eyewear.

With just two locations in Kingston and St Ann, Eye Q Optical continues to lead the industry in innovation, customer satisfaction, and community outreach.