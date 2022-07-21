26.7% COVID-positivity rate; 160 new cases, two deaths recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate decreased to 26.7 per cent amid 160 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24-hour period up to Wednesday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from July 2021 to May 2022 were also recorded on Wednesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,176

A 66-year-old man from Westmoreland and a 70-year-old woman from St James are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of a COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 111 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 92,784.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on ecord for the island to 145,157.

Notably, the 26.7 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 97 are females and 63 are males, with ages ranging from 33 days to 101 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (66), St Catherine (31), Clarendon (19), St James (16), Manchester (12), St Elizabeth (five), Westmoreland (four), St Thomas (three), St Ann (two), and Trelawny (two).

There are 24 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 1,221 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 93 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.