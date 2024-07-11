26 road users killed in 23 fatal crashes in June – RSU

Twenty-six people were killed in 23 fatal crashes across Jamaica during the month of June.

This compares to the 39 people who died as a result of 35 fatal crashes in the same month in 2023 according to the Island Traffic Authority’s Road Safety Unit (RSU) in its latest monthly statistics released yesterday.

Westmoreland was the most dangerous parish for road users during the month, accounting for 35 per cent of the fatalities. This was followed by St Catherine with 19 per cent.

Seven motorcyclists were killed during the month, representing a 50 per cent reduction when compared to the 14 who died in June 2023 the RSU said.

Overall, fatalities decreased by 33 per cent, while fatal crashes were down 34 per cent in June 2024, when compared to June 2023.

The RSU said 12 per cent of those killed during the month were pedestrians, 27 per cent were drivers of private motor vehicles, 15 per cent were private motor vehicle passengers and 27 per cent were motorcyclists.

Males accounted for 85 per cent of the road deaths during June this year with females accounting for 15 per cent.