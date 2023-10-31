26-y-o accused of sexual assault after telling man to undress in gully Loop Jamaica

26-y-o accused of sexual assault after telling man to undress in gully
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
9 hrs ago

A 26-year-old man from Denham Town in Kingston is now facing charges after allegedly forcing a man into a gully in the Corporate Area and ordering him to undress.

The accused, 26-year-old Shavane Green, a labourer of Regent Street, allegedly inserted a finger into the man’s anus and also robbed him of his clothes, the police said.

Reports from the police are that about 5am on October 1, the victim was walking along Half-Way Tree Road in St Andrew when Green allegedly attacked him and forced him into a nearby gully.

Green then allegedly forced him to take off his clothes before inserting his finger into his anus. He also reportedly robbed the victim of his clothes, the police said.

The complainant reportedly escaped and later made a report to the police.

On October 23, Green was apprehended by the police and later charged after an interview on October 30.

