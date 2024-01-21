26-y-o man arrested following gun attack in Hanover Loop Jamaica

Twenty-six-year-old Stefan Blake otherwise called ‘Braff’, a labourer of McQuarrie district, Hopewell, Hanover was slapped with several charges following an incident in Brisesett district, Lucea in the parish on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Blake was charged with Wounding with Intent, Shooting with Intent, Unauthorized Possession of prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition, and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that at about 9:05 pm, a man was driving his motor car along the roadway when a white Toyota Axio drove up, and a man opened gunfire at him.

When the shooting subsided, the man was seen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was assisted to the hospital where he was treated.

On Friday, January 19, Blake was arrested and subsequently charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalized.