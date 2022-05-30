26-y-o man charged following triple murder in August Town | Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigations Division (MID) arrested and charged 26-year-old Kevon Wright, otherwise called ‘Trigga’, an engineer of August Town Road, Kingston 7 with the murder of three men and the injuring of another in Bedward Gardens, St Andrew.

Wright was charged on Saturday, May 28 after a question and answer session with his attorney. The attacks took place on Saturday, April 30, police reported.

The victims are:

o 21-year-old Kevan Jackson, otherwise called ‘Kidz Friday’,

o 24-year-old Rasheed Edwards, ‘Buppy’, and

o 18-year-old Keno Wray , otherwise called ‘Brains’, all of Bedward Gardens, Kingston 7.

Wright has also been charged with wounding with I ntent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that at about 4:40 pm, a group of men were at a field playing football when Wright approached them and opened gunfire.

Four persons were shot and were transported to hospital where Wray, Edwards and Jackson were pronounced dead.

The forth person was admitted.