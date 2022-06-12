260 new COVID cases, one death, 30.4% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 260 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Saturday afternoon.

A COVID-19 death that occurred in July 2021 was also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,083.

An 84-year-old woman from St Catherine is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

There were 117 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 88,733.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 140,463.

Notably, the island recorded a 30.4 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 155 are females and 105 are males, with ages ranging from two days to 92 years.

The case count was made up of St James (54), St Catherine (50), Kingston and St Andrew (47), Westmoreland (20), St Ann (18), St Mary (15), Portland (13), St Elizabeth (12), Clarendon (11), Hanover (seven), Manchester (six), Trelawny (five), and St Thomas (two).

There are 42 moderately ill patents, six severely ill patients and five critically ill patients among 2,782 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 137 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.