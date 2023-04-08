27 fatalities from 27 crashes in March – RSU Loop Jamaica

Twenty-seven people died from 27 fatal crashes across the country during the month of March, according to statistics released this week by the Road Safety Unit (RSU).

According to the statistics, fatalities decreased by 32 per cent, while fatal crashes were down 16 per cent, when compared with March 2022.

The parishes of Hanover, St Elizabeth, Westmoreland and St Catherine each recorded four fatalities, while St Andrew had three.

There were two road deaths in St Mary in March, and one each in Trelawny, St Ann, Manchester, Clarendon, Kingston and St Thomas. No road deaths were recorded in Portland and St James last month.

Meanwhile, the RSU said pedestrians accounted for 15 per cent of the road users who died during March 2023.

It also outlined that:

? Private motor vehicle drivers accounted for 19 per cent of the fatalities during March.

? Private motor vehicle passengers accounted for seven per cent.

? Motorcyclists accounted for 37 per cent of the road deaths.

? Pillion passengers accounted for four per cent per cent of the road deaths; pedal cyclists accounted for seven per cent; and commercial motor vehicle passengers accounted for eleven per cent of all road fatalities during March.

The RSU said vulnerable road users (pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders) accounted for 63 per cent of the road users who died during March 2023.

It also said 96 per cent of road users who perished on the nation’s roads during the month of March were males, with four per cent being females.

The unit highlighted that the parishes of St Catherine, St Elizabeth, Hanover and Westmoreland each accounted for 15 per cent of the road deaths, followed by St Andrew, which accounted for 11 per cent of the overall road users who died during the month of March.