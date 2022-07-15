27 missing children confirmed dead in 2021 – survey | Loop Jamaica

Twenty-seven of the 894 children who were reported missing in Jamaica last year were confirmed dead according to the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ) 2021 edition.

An annual publication of the Planning Institute of Jamaica, the ESSJ said a total of 1,467 people were reported missing across the country last year. At 894, children made up the vast majority of missing persons, accounting for 60.9 per cent of the number.

In another matter, the number of persons reported missing overall decreased by 9.2 per cent from 1,615 in 2020 to 1,467 last year.

Females accounted for 63.1 per cent of missing persons and were 82.0 per cent of missing children and 33.7 per cent of missing adults. By year-end, 749 missing persons had returned home with 67.4 per cent being children; 27 were confirmed dead (3.7 per cent children) and 691 were still missing (56.2 per cent children).