27-y-o man among five COVID deaths; 60 new cases locally | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Saturday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported.

This is while five COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,327.

The deceased are two males, aged 27 and 56, from Westmoreland; a 43-year-old female from St Elizabeth; a 76-year-old male from St Ann; and an 88-year-old male from Manchester.

The separate deaths of three COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health authorities.

There were 280 recoveries on the day, bringing the tally to 60,594.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 90,209.

Notably, the island recorded a 9.3 per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 37 are females and 23 are males, with ages ranging from 30 days to 90 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (15), Kingston and St Andrew (nine), St Mary (nine), St James (six), St Thomas (five), Hanover (four), St Elizabeth (three), Manchester (three), Clarendon (two), Trelawny (two), St Ann (one), and Westmoreland (one).

There are 34 moderately ill patients, 24 severely ill patients and eight critically ill patients among 975 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 203 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.