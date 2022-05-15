28.2 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 298 new cases, five deaths | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate decreased to 28.2 per cent amid 298 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24 hour period up to Saturday afternoon.

Five COVID-19 deaths that occurred from January 2021 to May 2022, were also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,004.

A 93-year-old man from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 128 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 85,128.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 132,614.

Notably, the 28.2 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 168 are females and 130 are males, with ages ranging from 25 to 97 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (68), St Catherine (67), St James (57), Westmoreland (25), Clarendon (23), St Ann (14), Trelawny (12), St Mary (11), Hanover (five), Manchester (five), St Elizabeth (four), St Thomas (four), and Portland (three).

There are 15 moderately ill patients, two severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 2,039 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 51 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.