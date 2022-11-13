28 killed in 25 fatal motor vehicle crashes in October, says RSU Loop Jamaica

A total of 28 persons died from 25 fatal motor vehicle crashes during the month of October, according to the Ministry of Transport and Mining’s Road Safety Unit (RSU).

The number is two less than the 30 people who died from 27 fatal crashes in October 2021, and 11 fewer that the 39 who perished from 36 fatal collisions in the same month of 2020.

The parishes of St James and St Andrew each recorded five deaths during the month of October this year. They were followed by Hanover, Westmoreland, St Ann and St Catherine with three deaths each, and Trelawny, St Elizabeth, Clarendon, St Mary, Kingston and St Thomas each with one death.

The parishes of Portland and Manchester had zero fatalities during the month.

A further breakdown of the statistics showed that the top three categories with the highest numbers of fatalities were: motorcyclists with 12, pedestrians with eight, and private motor vehicle passengers with five.

A significant 79 per cent of those who died were males, while females accounted for the remaining 21 per cent.

According to the RSU, the main cause of the fatalities was excessive speeding with no regard for the road conditions.

Meanwhile, a total of 401 people died from 348 fatal motor vehicle collisions this year up to Friday, November 11. A breakdown reveals that the top three categories with the highest number sof fatalities were: motorcyclists with 119, pedestrians with 83, and drivers of private motor vehicles with 74.