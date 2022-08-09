28 new COVID cases, 14% positivity rate, no deaths recorded Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 28 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Monday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus-related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,207.

There were 95 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 94,623.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 147,344.

Notably, the island recorded a 14 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 17 are females and 11 are males, with ages ranging from 14 to 87 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (17), St James (six), St Catherine (four), and St Elizabeth (one).

There are 28 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and seven critically ill patients among 1,434 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 121 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.