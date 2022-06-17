280 new COVID cases recorded amid 24.5% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 280 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Thursday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus-related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,093.

There were 201 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 88,565.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 141,306.

Notably, the island recorded a 24.5 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 157 are females and 123 are males, with ages ranging from 22 days to 93 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (83), St James (46), St Catherine (45), St Ann (29), St Elizabeth (14), St Thomas (14), Portland (12), Clarendon (10), Westmoreland (eight), Trelawny (seven), Manchester (seven), St Mary (three), and Hanover (two).

There are 34 moderately ill patients, 12 severely ill patients and four critically ill patient among 2,440 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 123 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.