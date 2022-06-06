287 new COVID cases, 29.8 per cent positivity rate, no death recorded | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 287 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Sunday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,074.

However, the separate death of one COVID-19 patient has been classified as being coincidental.

There were 136 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 87,874.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 139,029.

Notably, the island recorded a 29.8 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 173 are females and 114 are males, with ages ranging from four months to 91 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (62), St Catherine (43), St James (42), St Ann (32), St Thomas (21), Westmoreland (17), St Elizabeth (14), Manchester (12), Portland (11), Trelawny (10), St Mary (nine), Clarendon (nine), and Hanover (five).

There are 32 moderately ill patients, four severely ill patients and two critically ill patient among 3,030 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 124 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.