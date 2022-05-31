$298m paint job: Upgrade coming for the city, urban spaces | Loop Jamaica

A sum of $298 million will be spent this year to transform urban spaces under the Paint the City Initiative.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, said that under the Initiative, significant work is being done to improve the look and feel of Jamaica’s urban spaces.

Areas that have been transformed include Crab Circle in the vicinity of National Heroes’ Park, and Carter Avenue off Hagley Park Road, in Kingston; Brown’s Town in St. Ann; and Lucea in Hanover.

“We are partnering to improve public spaces across the country. We are spending funds to transform spaces in Jamaica to give it a facelift,” he said.

The Paint the City Initiative aims to beautify and upgrade town centres, he explained.

Minister McKenzie has also come out to thank J. Wray & Nephew Limited for their partnership in the project.