2nd man pleads guilty to role in murder of Paulwell’s child, her mom Loop Jamaica

Another defendant has confessed to his role in the alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill veteran politician Phillip Paulwell’s 10-month-old daughter, Sarayah, and the child’s mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson.

The man pleaded guilty on Friday in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston to two counts of accessory before the fact to kidnapping, two counts of accessory before the fact to murder, and misprison of felony.

Though the name of the convict is known, it is being withheld due to the nature of the case.

He is to be sentenced on November 15, the same date as his co-convict who pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.

The media has been asked not to name that convicted men, reportedly because of security and safety reasons, among other factors.

The police said the mother and daughter were shot and their bodies burnt and disposed of on September 9 after they were kidnapped from their home on Gilmore Drive in St Andrew the same day.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Friday, October 13 slapped Leoda Bradshaw, mother of another child by Paulwell, with two counts of conspiracy to kidnap, two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of capital murder, all of which arose from the heinous crime.

She is said to have been the mastermind of the plot, as she allegedly made a down payment of $100,000 to three men, including her cousin, Roland Balfour, to murder little Sarayah and her mom.

Bradshaw reportedly agreed to pay $400,000 more after the mother and child were murdered.

In a statement at the time from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn, she confirmed that Bradshaw was in a relationship with Paulwell and although they were not married, she “considered him to be her spouse”.

The prosecution outlined its case against the defendants by stating that Bradshaw allegedly travelled to Jamaica with the sole purpose of having Patterson and her daughter killed, this after she found out on September 5 that Patterson had a daughter with Paulwell.

The cousins are scheduled to return to the Home Circuit Court on December 1, 2023, when their matters are again to be mentioned.

Besides Bradshaw’s cousin, Roland Balfour, two other men — Roshane Miller and Richard Brown — have also been implicated in the matter.