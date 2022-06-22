2nd week of marginal reduction in gas prices; diesel still motoring on | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
2nd week of marginal reduction in gas prices; diesel still motoring on
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
2nd week of marginal reduction in gas prices; diesel still motoring on

37 minutes ago

For a second straight week, motorists will pay marginally less for gasoline, but noticeably more for diesel when they fill up at the pumps as of Thursday, June 23.

This is according to the latest weekly price listing released on Wednesday by Petrojam, the state-owned oil refinery.

According to the listing, both grades of gasoline are down by $0.25, and will see the 87-octane version being sold for $215.39 per litre, while the 90-octane version will be sold for $220.40 per litre.

On the other hand, motorists filling up with diesel will pay significantly more.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold this week for $227.51 per litre following an increase of $4.50, while ultra-low sulphur diesel is also up in price by $4.50, and will be sold for $230.24 per litre.

Meanwhile, users of kerosene will also pay more this week. The commodity has been increased by $4.50, and will be sold for $201.80 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum is down by $1.92, and will be sold for $72.83 per litre, while butane liquid petroleum is down by $2.50, and will be sold for $81.93 per litre.

The marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-ups to the prices from Petrojam.

